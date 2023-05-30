 Author and chef Deepa Suhas Awchat honoured by Maharashtra Governor for 'promoting Goan cuisine & culture'
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bias felicitates author and chef Deepa Suhas Awchat at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday |

Renowned author and top chef Deepa Suhas Awchat was felicitated by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bias at the Raj Bhavan for her contribution, propagation & promotion of Goan Cuisine & Culture in India & abroad, on the occasion of Goa State's Foundation Day on May 30.

Deepa Awchat is the co-founder of Internationally acclaimed GoaPortuguesa, Diva Maharashtracha and Dakshin Culture Curry restobars in Mumbai. She is also the recipient of the Global Gourmand award for her Goa Portuguesa Cookbook and Biggest of 25 Chef of India by World's Association of Chef Society.

The glittering event at Raj Bhavan Durbar Hall was organised by a Aami Goakar organisation Tuesday afternoon.

article-image

