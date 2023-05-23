‘Ease of Living should begin from under-privileged section of the society: Ramesh Bais at 3rd IMC Ease of Living Conference

Ease of Living Committee of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an apex Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry, today organized the 3rd IMC Ease of Living Conference at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra addressed the conference with an insightful speech on the role of governance in providing an "Ease of Living" for all citizens. He highlighted the importance of supporting underprivileged individuals, who are often overlooked or left behind, and build and inclusive ease of living culture beginning from the grassroot level of the society. His commitment to achieving a fully inclusive and sustainable growth was evident throughout his speech. Vivek Phansalkar, I.P.S., Commissioner of Police also addressed the conference and discussed the tireless contribution of the police fraternity for providing safety to the citizens round-the-clock and contributing to their ease of living index.

Bais also emphasized the significance of “ease of living” for our nation’s overall prosperity. He further added an example of Bhutan's "Gross National Happiness Index," which measures the country's collective wellbeing across nine domains and 33 metrics and highlighted how this model can provide helpful insights for other nations achieving appropriate growth and sustainability. He highlighted the importance of developing a smart city culture that embraces inclusivity, safety, resilience, and sustainability and shared the successful example of Raipur Smart City project as an illustration.

Anant Singhania, President, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “The seminar's central topic "Ease of Living - Basic Right of Citizens - Making Cities and Towns of India better Places to Live" is an endeavour by the IMC to contribute to the framework to assess increased wellbeing of citizens". The ultimate goal of development is to increase liveability.” The Ease Of Living Index (EoLI) and Municipal Performance Index (MPI) were introduced by the Ministry Of Housing And Urban Affairs to aid in evaluating the advancements made in cities through various projects and to enable them to use data to plan, carry out, and review their performance. Sincerely, I think that this will spur action and aid in achieving more comprehensive developmental goals.”

The conference aimed evaluate the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development. The conference also discussed topics like impact of smart cities, financial inclusion and different programmes initiated by Government of India for the sector and similar.