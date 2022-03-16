Aurangabad: 56 year old woman gives SSC exam with grandson

Learning has no age bar, this was proved by a grandmother (46) appearing for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education examination for Class 10.

According to Maharashtra Times, a 56-year-old woman living in Hersul, Aurangabad gave her first attempt in the SSC examination along her grandson this year. The grandmother's has been identified as Sheikh Hazrabi Sheikh Gani.

It was brought to notice that her education had paused due to early marriage and poverty, however, her passion to learn never died. As her grandson progressed to std. 10th , she too began -along him- appeared the papers.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:17 PM IST