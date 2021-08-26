Attention students! Click here for latest updates on Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the exam schedule was disturbed in the state. Thus the Class 10 board exams were cancelled. Later the government announced that the Class 11 admission will be conducted on the basis of the Common Entrance Test (CET).

However, the Bombay High Court cancelled the CET which was to be conducted by the Maharashtra government for admissions to junior colleges observing that it was “gross injustice” and directed the state to complete the admission process in six weeks based on marks obtained on Class 10 and internal assessments.

The admission process is now underway as per the basis of Class 10 and internal assessments marks.

The first merit list for first-year junior colleges (FYJC) admissions will be declared on 11thadmission.org.in on August 27, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced via her official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The admissions for Class 11 students are being conducted based on marks obtained on Class 10 and internal assessments. All Quota admissions will be available from 23 to 30 August 2021 (Except 25 and 26 August). However, quota (Management and In-house) seat surrender will be available from 17 to 30 August 2021 (except 25 and 26 August).

Application form Part-1 edit and Option from Part-2 filling will remain closed from 23 to 30 August 2021, whereas new student registration and Part-1 process will continue till the end of the admission process.

The cut-off list will be declared for over 3 lakh students from MMR and areas within the corporation limits of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik. Out of more than 3.75 lakh applications for this round around 3.06 lakh were accepted, the Education Minister said.

“Status of registrations and eligible applications for the 1st general round of Centralised Online Admission to FYJC 2021-22 for the MMR and areas within the corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik. Refer https://11thadmission.org.in for more details,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The allotment list and cut-off list for this round of admissions will be displayed on August 27. Three more rounds to follow. New registrations will be accepted during these rounds too," she further wrote.

