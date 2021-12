Attention Punekars! No water supply on December 16 for part of city; low water pressure on December 17

There will be no water supply to part of the city on December 16, as per the notice of the water department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The water will be supplied with low pressure on December 17. The department notified about the water cut due to the repairs of the main water distribution pipelines of the Bund Garden water supply works.

Areas that will be affected are as follows:

Bund Garden water supply department: Yerawada, Laxmi Nagar, Yashwant Nagar, Bhat Nagar, Jaijawan Nagar, Ambedkar Society, Sangamwadi, Suraksha Nagar, Manik Nagar, Mhada Society, Ashok Nagar, Jaiprakash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Kalyani Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Hari Nagar, Ramwadi, Alandi Road, Bharat Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Mohanwadi, Jadhav Nagar, Mental hospital, Sapras, Phule Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Adarsh Indira Nagar, Vishrantwadi, Pratik Nagar, Kasturba Society, Panchshil Nagar, Shramik Vasahat, Nagpur Chawl, Housing Board, Shantirakshak Society, Ram Society, Ahilyaparnakuti Society, Kalwad, Khese Park, Dhanori, Munjaba Vasti, Bhairav Nagar, Shramik Nagar, Viman Nagar, Sopan Nagar, Gurudwara, Dadachi Vasti, Lohegaon, Tempo Chowk, Sainath Nagar and Vadgaon Sheri.

ALSO READ Year Ender 2021: 6 witty advisory posts by Mumbai police that educated and entertained netizens

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:17 PM IST