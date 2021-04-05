Attention Mumbaikars! Now essential service providers will need travel pass for night curfew hours, weekend lockdown

A day after the Maharashtra government announced new restrictions including a night curfew, the Mumbai police on Monday issued prohibitory orders imposing night curfew on weekdays and a ‘strict lockdown’ for weekends from 8pm on Fridays to 7 am on Monday. They have also reintroduced the ‘essential services travel pass’ for essential service workers during curfew hours.

On Monday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC, which will remain in force till April 30 unless withdrawn earlier, as stated in the order. The fresh order prohibits gathering of more than five people at public places in the city from 7am to 8pm, from Monday to Friday. While a ‘strict lockdown’ will be enforced during weekends, no one can move around in public places without a valid reason from 8pm on Friday to 7am on Monday.

Following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at public places has been mandatory, police said. The Mumbai police also reintroduced its ‘essential services travel pass’ system for essential services workers travelling during restricted hours.

“The pass is mandatory for essential services workers for travelling during curfew hours. Those with old passes can still use them while other essential services workers can apply for new passes at the divisional assistant commissioner's offices,” said Chaitanya.