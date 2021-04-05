Break the Chain: Prohibitory order issued by Mumbai police in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases

A day after the Maharashtra Government announced new restrictions including a night curfew, the Mumbai police on Monday issued prohibitory orders on Monday imposing night curfew from weekdays and a "strict lockdown" for weekends from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am.

On Monday Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya issued prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC which will remain in force till April 30 unless withdrawn earlier, stated in the order.

The fresh order prohibits the gathering of five or more people at any public places in the city from 7 am to 8 pm on Monday to Friday. While a "strict lockdown" will be followed during weekends, no one has been allowed to move in public places without a valid reason from Friday 8 pm till 7 am on Monday.

Following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at public places has been mandatory, said police



Those found violating the new curbs will be booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobeying public servant's order) along with the provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management act, said DCP in his order.

The fresh restrictions have been imposed in the city as well as in the rest of the state amidst the worsening pandemic situation. Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in the country and has contributed 57 percent of the total COVID19 cases and 47 percent of deaths in the country over the last two weeks.