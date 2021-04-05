COVID-19: Maharashtra govt issues additions and clarifications to 'Break the chain' order; here is the full list

After issuing a detailed order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Sunday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has now released a few additions and clarifications to the same. This comes after confusion prevailed among students, industrial workers, etc.

In addition to Sunday's 'Break the Chain' order, here are the additions and clarifications:

1. The following may be considered as Essential Services:

a. Petrol Pumps and Petroleum related products

b. All Cargo Services

C. Data Centers/ Cloud Service Providers/ IT services supporting critical infrastructure and services.

d. Government and Private Security Services

e. Fruit Vendors

2. The following private organizations will be allowed to remain open on all weekdays only from between 7 AM to 8 PM subject to all personnel attending office getting vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI and till vaccinated completely to carry negative RTPCR test result certificate valid upto 15 days. This rule will come into effect from 10th April, 2021. In absence of the requisite certificate, the offender will be fined an amount of Rs. 1000.

a. SEBI and offices of SEBI recognized market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations and intermediaries registered with SEBI.

b. RBI regulated entities and intermediaries including standalone primary dealers, CCIL, NPCI, payment system operators and financial market participants operating in RBI regulated markets.

c. All Non-Banking Financial Corporations

d. All Micro Finance Institutions

e. Offices of Advocates

f. Custom House Agents/ Licensed Multi Modal Transport Operators associated with movement of vaccines/ lifesaving drugs/ pharmaceutical products