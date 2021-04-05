COVID-19: Maharashtra govt issues additions and clarifications to 'Break the chain' order; here is the full list

After issuing a detailed order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Sunday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has now released a few additions and clarifications to the same. This comes after confusion prevailed among students, industrial workers, etc.
In addition to Sunday's 'Break the Chain' order, here are the additions and clarifications:
1. The following may be considered as Essential Services:
a. Petrol Pumps and Petroleum related products
b. All Cargo Services
C. Data Centers/ Cloud Service Providers/ IT services supporting critical infrastructure and services.
d. Government and Private Security Services
e. Fruit Vendors
2. The following private organizations will be allowed to remain open on all weekdays only from between 7 AM to 8 PM subject to all personnel attending office getting vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI and till vaccinated completely to carry negative RTPCR test result certificate valid upto 15 days. This rule will come into effect from 10th April, 2021. In absence of the requisite certificate, the offender will be fined an amount of Rs. 1000.
a. SEBI and offices of SEBI recognized market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations and intermediaries registered with SEBI.
b. RBI regulated entities and intermediaries including standalone primary dealers, CCIL, NPCI, payment system operators and financial market participants operating in RBI regulated markets.
c. All Non-Banking Financial Corporations
d. All Micro Finance Institutions
e. Offices of Advocates
f. Custom House Agents/ Licensed Multi Modal Transport Operators associated with movement of vaccines/ lifesaving drugs/ pharmaceutical products
3. Persons arriving/ departing by Train/ Bus/ Flight during 8 PM to 7 AM or on weekends may travel to the Airport/ Bus Station/ Train Station or back home from the same on the basis of a valid ticket.
4. Industrial workers travelling by private buses/ private vehicle may be allowed to travel on the basis of an identity card from 8 PM to 7 AM and during weekends to attend his/ her shift.
5. Places of Worship are currently closed to the public entirely. Only personnel engaged in the service of the place of workshop shall continue to perform their duties. In case of any wedding/ last rites to be held in the pace of worship, it may be allowed only for the said purpose subject to the adherence to all conditions as laid down with regard to weddings/ last rites.
6. Any student requiring to physically attend an exam may be allowed to travel to the examination centre/ back home after 8 PM or on weekends subject to carrying a valid hall ticket.
7. With regard to weddings that are scheduled to be held on weekends, the local disaster management authority to decide upon the same based on the local situation subject to adherence to all rules laid down for conduct of weddings.
8. With regard to allowing domestic help/ drivers/ cooks to work past 8 PM and/ or on weekends, the local disaster management authority to decide upon the same based on the local situation.
Note: The said order will come into force from 8 PM on Monday, 5th April, 2021 and will remain in force till 11.59 PM on 30th April, 2021.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)