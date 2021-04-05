Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi, urges to allow COVID-19 vaccination for all above 25 years of age

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and urged him to allow COVID-19 vaccination for all above 25 years of age. He said that vaccinating a large number of young people, especially those who go to work outside their homes, would help reduce the number of patients.

Regarding the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Uddhav said in the letter that the state has always provided transparent information and has also increased the speed of testing. "We are taking measures with the determination that every COVID-19 patient must be cured. We have put in place some strict restrictions through the 'Break the Chain' campaign to prevent the virus from becoming more harmful than last year," Uddhav said.

He added that the state has taken the COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. "Till April 4, 76.86 lakh people have been vaccinated. On April 3, we vaccinated 4.62 lakh people in the state," he said.

Thackeray further requested 1.5 crore additional doses from the Centre. "We are trying to speed up the vaccination. Hence, the Center should provide us with extra doses. We are ready to vaccinate everyone above the age of 45 in just three weeks from 6 most affected districts like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur," Uddhav wrote.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Sunday imposed strict restrictions throughout the week and weekend lockdowns. "There will be a complete lockdown except for essential services, from 8 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Monday, while a night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 7 am every day. All private offices will remain shut while government offices will function at 50 per cent strength, except for those involved in Covid-19 work, which will operate with 100 per cent staff. Shops, malls, markets, cinema halls, drama theatres, salons will remain shut," the government order read.