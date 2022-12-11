Attention Mumbaikars! New Traffic restrictions and alternative routes amid the G-20 summit meet | FPJ

Ahead of the G20 conference, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Sunday announced new traffic restrictions on several routes in South Mumbai and the Western suburbs.

The restrictions will begin from Monday till December 16, as the members of the G20 will be visiting during the period, stated the notification.

South Mumbai

On December 13, Tuesday, the members will be visiting hotel Taj Palace in Colaba, given that there can be traffic congestion on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P. Ramchandani Marg, B.K Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street, and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg – in the south-Mumbai areas.

The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Regal Junction will be closed for vehicular traffic, both north and southbound. The second route that will be closed for vehicular movement is the stretch of Adam Street (Electric Pole No. AS-5) between Boman Behram Road Junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg Junction. The third closed route is the stretch of Mandlik Street to Boman Behram Road. The fourth closed route is the stretch of Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg Junction.

In all the above routes, emergency vehicles are an exception. The alternative routes for these are - from Regal Circle southbound – Mahakavi Bhushan Marg – Taj Palace – Boman Behram Road – Alva Chowk – Electic House – SBS Road.

The fourth closed route is the stretch of Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club) to Adam Street Junction – and the alternative route is Azmi Road – Bhid Bhanjan Mandir – SBS Road.

Western Suburbs

Meanwhile, in the western suburbs – in the Vakola Traffic Division jurisdiction where the arrival and departure, residence, and meeting place of members of G-20 is expected, at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Kalina, Santacruz (East), the police have announced no-entry and no-parking advisory, starting from Monday 12 midnight to December 16 - 4 pm.

There shall be ‘No Entry’ and ‘No Parking’ for all types of vehicles, excluding emergency service vehicles) coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt. The alternate route is to proceed through the Military Junction by taking a right turn from Kalina Junction and proceeding towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra Road.

Similarly, the vehicles coming from old C.S.T Road to Hotel Grand Hyatt Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt – who shall take the right from Hansbhugra Junction and proceed through Vakola Junction towards Nehru Road, Santacruz Station, or the Western Express Highway.

The vehicles coming from Patuck College Junction at Nehru Road to Hotel Grand Hyatt Road (Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar Road) towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, should instead take right from Military Junction through Kalina Junction and shall proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra Road.