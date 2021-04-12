Attention Mumbaikars: From ward war rooms to jumbo COVID centre - Check BMC's new guidelines

As the COVID-19 cases in the city are rising day by day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued new guidelines which will come into effect with immediate effect.

Here are the decisions that have been taken by BMC:

1. Nodal Officers shall be appointed for accurate and even more proactive functioning of 24 Ward War Rooms and jumbo field hospitals respectively, especially from 11 pm to 7 am.

These Nodal Officers shall function in 2 shifts from 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am both at Ward War Rooms and jumbo field hospitals also.

2. The Nodal Officers for Ward War Rooms and 7 jumbo field hospitals shall be constantly in touch with each other to facilitate allotment of beds to patients requiring beds and calling up the Ward War Rooms, especially between 11 pm and 7 am.

All bed allotments between 11 pm and 7 am shall be predominantly done in jumbo field hospitals only and fast track bed allotment shall be ensured throughout the night by these Nodal Officers at Ward War Rooms and jumbo field hospitals respectively.

3. Any patient calling the Ward War Room for bed between 11 pm and 7 am shall be referred to a particular jumbo field hospital and on arrival at a particular jumbo hospital, a suitable bed will be allotted to the patient after assessing his medical condition.

This shall ensure that all needy patients shall be allotted beds on fast track even between 11 pm and 7 am, besides the normal functioning of Ward War Rooms during daytime.

4. All patients calling up the Ward War Rooms between 11 pm and 7 am whose COVID report may not have arrived or whose COVID test is still not done, shall also be entitled to allotment of beds in jumbo field hospitals in the suspected category of beds with each jumbo field hospital and on arrival in these jumbo hospitals, they will be put on the suspected category of bed, stabilized with oxygen facility, etc and then the COVID test shall be conducted to save precious human lives in this category.

5. The line list of positive reports being received by BMC at 23:59 hours every day shall be supplemented with another line list which shall be submitted by all testing labs at 6 am in the morning to BMC to ensure that all patients tested on the previous day shall start getting calls from Ward War Rooms on the immediate subsequent day from 8 am onwards.

Presently for the swabs collected before 2 pm on a particular day, the positive reports were coming at 23:59 hours on the same night and for swabs collected after 2 pm on a particular day, the positive reports were coming on the next day at 23:59 hours. This system of obtaining a second line list of COVID positive report at 6 am from the labs shall cut short the allotment period of beds to the needy COVID positive patients by 24 hours.

6. All labs have been instructed to ensure a turn around time of 24 hours without fail. The labs have been instructed to give priority to swabs of symptomatic patients while processing the COVID test collected under home collection of swabs.

7. Certain 4/5 star hotels shall be requisitioned immediately to create CCC2 (Covid Care Centre for positive patients) to be dovetailed and run by professionals from major private hospitals to make a large number of beds available to new needy patients by shifting substantially recovered patients quickly to these CCC2 facilities to be managed by professional doctors.

8. BMC has added 325 additional ICU beds in various hospitals in Mumbai and the number of ICU beds has gone up to 2466 now whereas the total number of COVID beds on the online bed allotment dashboard has gone to 19151 comprising 141 hospitals out of which presently 3777 DCHC/DCH beds r vacant.

9. BMC will operationalise 1100 additional DCHC/DCH covid beds including 125 ICUs in the next 7 days.

10.Besides all the above, Government has decided to build 3 more Jumbo Field Hospitals in the next 5-6 weeks at 3 different locations in Mumbai each with a capacity of 2000 beds with 200 ICU beds & 70% oxygenated beds.