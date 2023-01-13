Attention Mumbaikars! Check details of MEGA BLOCKS by Western and Central Railways on Saturday, Sunday here | Photo Credit: PTI

If you are a Western or Central line suburban commuter, then be careful while preparing your weekend plan.

Central Railway Mega Block

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its Mumbai suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on January 15th 2023.

Matunga - Mulund Up and Dn Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar line)



Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Goregaon leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Goregaon from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vashi during the block period.



Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.



Suburban train services between Belapur / Nerul - Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.



These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Western Railway Mega Block

The local train services – both slow and fast – on Western line will be affected in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (Jan 14 and 15) as a major block will be undertaken for the conversion of route relay interlocking panel to electronic interlocking panel at the Santacruz station. On the slow line, the block will start from 10pm to 4am, while it will be between 0.35am and 04.35am on the fast corridor.

During the period, the down slow trains towards Virar will be operated on down harbour line between Bandra and Andheri stations. It will be vice versa for up services. Some Churchgate-Borivali trains will only go till the Goregaon station, while few slow trains in up direction will run fast between Andheri-Bandra-Dadar-Mumbai Central. Fast services will operate as per schedule. The list of trains – which will be cancelled or operated with a curtailed timetable – will be available at all suburban stations.

Besides, a four-hour jumbo block has been planned between Vasai Road and Virar stations in the night of Tuesday (Jan 17) from 0.33am to 04.30am to carry out regular maintenance works. Few slow trains in down direction will be diverted to fast line. Hence, there will be no block on the Western line this Sunday.