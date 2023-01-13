Mumbai salesman held for masturbating outside woman's door in Bandra apartment | Representative Image

Mumbai: The city police arrested a salesman on Thursday morning for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman's home in Chapel Road, Bandra. The incident had happened at around 1.30 pm on January 4 this year.

The accused was identified as Ali Ahmed Syed, a 42-year-old salesman . Reportedly, the man lives alone since his wife left him three years ago.

Woman filed 'plaint with the police

According to a report in the Hindustan Times the police learnt about the matter when the complainant had called them to report that a man was masturbating outside her door.

After the woman complained to the police, they rushed to the building but the man was gone. The police recorded her statement and filed a FIR against an unknown person.

Sketch of the accused circulated among patrolling officials

The police official said that the woman looked throgh the peephole after someone rang her doorbell when she spotted the accused engaged in the act. They were further quoted saying that when the checked the CCTV footage, it had captured the crime but accused's face was not visible.

Thereafter, they checked other CCTV camera privately installed and also prepared a sketch based on description provided by the complainant and provided it to a team of officials who were tasked with patrolling in the locality.

Accused arrested after he returned at the crime spot

The police officer further added that the accused returned to the area on Wednesday evening and they took him into custody.

Reportedly, after initial inquiries, accused's involvement was established in the case and he was arrested on early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the HT report, Syed has been charged with outraging a woman's modesty under the IPC.