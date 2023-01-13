e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai salesman held for masturbating outside woman's door in Bandra apartment

Mumbai salesman held for masturbating outside woman's door in Bandra apartment

The police learnt about the matter when the woman had called them to report that a man was masturbating outside her door; accused was arrested on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai salesman held for masturbating outside woman's door in Bandra apartment | Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The city police arrested a salesman on Thursday morning for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman's home in Chapel Road, Bandra. The incident had happened at around 1.30 pm on January 4 this year.

The accused was identified as Ali Ahmed Syed, a 42-year-old salesman . Reportedly, the man lives alone since his wife left him three years ago.

Woman filed 'plaint with the police

According to a report in the Hindustan Times the police learnt about the matter when the complainant had called them to report that a man was masturbating outside her door.

After the woman complained to the police, they rushed to the building but the man was gone. The police recorded her statement and filed a FIR against an unknown person.

Read Also
Mumbai: Dindoshi police arrest doctor for allegedly sexually harassing & threatening lady doctor
article-image

Sketch of the accused circulated among patrolling officials

The police official said that the woman looked throgh the peephole after someone rang her doorbell when she spotted the accused engaged in the act. They were further quoted saying that when the checked the CCTV footage, it had captured the crime but accused's face was not visible.

Thereafter, they checked other CCTV camera privately installed and also prepared a sketch based on description provided by the complainant and provided it to a team of officials who were tasked with patrolling in the locality.

Accused arrested after he returned at the crime spot

The police officer further added that the accused returned to the area on Wednesday evening and they took him into custody.

Reportedly, after initial inquiries, accused's involvement was established in the case and he was arrested on early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the HT report, Syed has been charged with outraging a woman's modesty under the IPC.

Read Also
Haryana sexual harassment case: Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands minister Sandeep Singh’s...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC reserves order on Venugopal Dhoot's plea

ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC reserves order on Venugopal Dhoot's plea

Bombay HC directs bike-taxi aggregator Rapido to suspend all its services by 1 pm today in...

Bombay HC directs bike-taxi aggregator Rapido to suspend all its services by 1 pm today in...

Kidshibition 2.0: Young-preneurs of Mulund exhibits products this Makar Sankranti

Kidshibition 2.0: Young-preneurs of Mulund exhibits products this Makar Sankranti

World Spice Congress 2023 to be held in Navi Mumbai from February 16-18

World Spice Congress 2023 to be held in Navi Mumbai from February 16-18

Navi Mumbai: Water supply cut in Taloja on Jan 13

Navi Mumbai: Water supply cut in Taloja on Jan 13