Mumbai: Dindoshi police arrest doctor for allegedly sexually harassing & threatening lady doctor | Picture for representation

Mumbai: The Dindoshi Police have arrested a doctor for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening a lady doctor.

The accused identified as one Dr Sushant Kadam has been remanded to one-day police custody. A case has been registered under sections 354A (3), 500(defamation), 504 (intentionally insults and provocation), 506(criminal intimidation), 509( insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Pena Code (IPC) and the IT Act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)