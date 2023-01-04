Mumbai: Dindoshi police arrest doctor for allegedly sexually harassing & threatening lady doctor

Mumbai: The Dindoshi Police have arrested a doctor for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening a lady doctor.
The accused identified as one Dr Sushant Kadam has been remanded to one-day police custody. A case has been registered under sections 354A (3), 500(defamation), 504 (intentionally insults and provocation), 506(criminal intimidation), 509( insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Pena Code (IPC) and the IT Act.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)