Mumbai: Dindoshi police arrest doctor for allegedly sexually harassing & threatening lady doctor

The accused has been remanded to one-day police custody.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Mumbai: Dindoshi police arrest doctor for allegedly sexually harassing & threatening lady doctor | Picture for representation
Mumbai: The Dindoshi Police have arrested a doctor for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening a lady doctor.

The accused identified as one Dr Sushant Kadam has been remanded to one-day police custody. A case has been registered under sections 354A (3), 500(defamation), 504 (intentionally insults and provocation), 506(criminal intimidation), 509( insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Pena Code (IPC) and the IT Act.

