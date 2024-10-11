ATTENTION! MHADA Konkan Board Announces Lottery For 12,626 Houses And 117 Plots ; Check Details Inside

Representative Image

The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, has announced a lottery for the sale of 12,626 housing units under various housing schemes located in Thane city and district, Kalyan, Titwala, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg's Oras, Vengurla, and Malvan. Of these, 11,187 units will be available under the First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) scheme.

The registration and application process for the lottery will commence on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 12:30 PM, with the Go-Live ceremony being inaugurated by MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal.



The Konkan Board's lottery is divided into two segments. The first includes 1,439 units, and applicants can register through the IHLMS 2.0 system starting October 11, 2024, at 12:30 PM. Applicants can download the IHLMS 2.0 app for Android and iOS devices or complete the registration on MHADA’s official website at https://housing.mhada.gov.in .

For the convenience and guidance of the applicants, information booklet, videos, and help files will be made available on the website. Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, Revati Gaikar, has advised all applicants to thoroughly review the provided materials before starting the registration process.

Applicants must submit their forms by 11:59 PM on December 10, 2024. The registration link will be deactivated afterward. Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) payments can be made online until 11:59 PM on December 11, 2024, or via RTGS/NEFT during banking hours. The provisional list of eligible applicants will be published on 18th December, 2024, at 6:00 PM, with the final list released on December 24, 2024. Meanwhile, applicants can raise objections to the provisional list until December 20, 2024, at 5:00 PM.



The Lottery draw will be held on December 27, 2024, informed Gaikar. However, the First-Come, First-Served scheme will remain open only until all units are booked. Under this scheme, 9,883 units are available through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for economically weaker sections, along with 512 units under the 15% Integrated Urban Housing Scheme and 661 units under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme. Additionally, 131 scattered dwelling units of the Konkan Board are available.

The second segment includes 1,439 units, with 594 units under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme, and 607 scattered units along with 117 plots for sale. For assistance with the application, please contact the MHADA helpline at 022-69468100.

Gaikar further emphasized that the IHLMS 2.0 system ensures full transparency with no manual intervention. She warned applicants not to fall prey to unauthorized agents or intermediaries, as MHADA has not appointed anyone in this capacity. Any such engagements will not be the responsibility of MHADA or the Konkan Board. Applicants are advised to participate solely through MHADA’s official website.