Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:27 PM IST

Attention! Block on Pune-Mumbai expressway for two hours on December 28

Small four-wheelers and other vehicles will be allowed to travel slowly in one lane.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai Pune Expressway (Representative Image) | File

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will operate a block on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on December 28 between 12 pm and 2 pm.

As per the report by Punekar News, Police inspector Sajan H Saste of Highway traffic police said that during the two-hour block, vehicles will be allowed to travel only in one lane going towards Mumbai and heavy and goods transport vehicles will not be allowed to travel on the way.

During the block, small four-wheelers and other vehicles will be allowed to travel slowly in one lane.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:27 PM IST
