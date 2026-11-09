Atal Setu–Mumbai-Pune Expressway Connector Achieves 67% Progress; Elevated Corridor To Cut Travel Time By Up To 90 Mins, Ease Panvel Congestion | File photo

Mumbai: The 7.35-km, six-lane elevated corridor connecting Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) with the Mumbai–Pune Expressway is 67% is ready. Once operational, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Pune by approximately 60 to 90 minutes, while providing a faster, more direct and seamless connection between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai–Pune Expressway.





The project represents a critical extension of the connectivity benefits delivered by Atal Setu. By integrating the trans-harbour link with the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, MMRDA aims to eliminate a major traffic bottleneck, improve vehicular movement and create a more efficient regional transport network.



The commissioning of Atal Setu has significantly improved connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, opening up faster access to emerging economic, industrial and logistics destinations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.





However, increasing vehicular movement towards Pune, Goa and Jawaharlal Nehru Port has placed additional pressure on the existing road network, particularly around Panvel Main Junction, where traffic from Atal Setu converges with major highways.



To address this challenge, MMRDA is developing a dedicated six-lane elevated corridor through the Chirle and Palaspe sections, enabling vehicles to bypass congested junctions and access the Mumbai–Pune Expressway more efficiently.



A key engineering feature of the project is its third-level elevated configuration, constructed above existing roads and bridge infrastructure. This arrangement will enable uninterrupted traffic movement while optimising the use of the existing road corridor. Construction is advancing across the Chirle and Palaspe sections, with substantial progress in foundations, piers, girder works and associated infrastructure.





Chirle Section

* Foundation works: 100% completed, comprising 113 piles and 42 open foundations.

* Pier construction: 98% completed, with 153 of 155 piers constructed.

* Girder casting and fabrication: Substantially completed.

* Deck slab works: 49% completed, covering 117 of 240 spans.

* Reinforced Earth (RE) wall panel casting: 90% completed.

* Railway Overbridge (ROB) section: 85% completed.



Palaspe Section

* Pile-group foundations: 71% completed, with 15 of 21 groups constructed.

* Pier casting: 38% completed.

* Girder casting: Completed.

* Reinforced Earth (RE) wall panel works: 90% completed.

* Railway Overbridge (ROB) section: Work in progress.





Decongestion at Panvel: By providing an alternative elevated route, the corridor will reduce the dependence on Panvel Main Junction and improve traffic flow between the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the Mumbai–Goa Highway.





Improved Airport Accessibility: The Chirle and Palaspe connectivity network will strengthen access towards Navi Mumbai International Airport, supporting passenger movement and connectivity to the surrounding commercial and logistics ecosystem.



Stronger Highway and Port Connectivity: The project will improve traffic distribution across NH-48, connecting Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, and NH-348, which provides connectivity towards Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). This will support more efficient movement of passenger and freight traffic.



Enhanced Regional Economic Connectivity: By improving access between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Goa and major industrial and logistics centres, the corridor will support regional mobility and strengthen connectivity between important economic destinations.



The Atal Setu–Mumbai–Pune Expressway Connector is aligned with MMRDA’s broader vision of ‘Mumbai in 59 Minutes’, which seeks to transform regional mobility through an integrated network of Metro corridors, expressways, tunnels, ring roads and strategic missing links.





Rather than developing transport infrastructure in isolation, MMRDA is working towards connecting existing and upcoming infrastructure into a seamless regional mobility network.



By extending the benefits of Atal Setu beyond Navi Mumbai towards Pune and Goa, the connector will help unlock the full potential of one of the region’s most significant transport investments.



Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said, "The future of Maharashtra’s economic growth depends on how efficiently we connect our cities, industries, ports and emerging development centres. Atal Setu has already transformed connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The Mumbai–Pune Expressway Connector will take this transformation further by creating a faster and more seamless connection between two of Maharashtra’s most important economic centres. By reducing travel time, improving logistics efficiency and strengthening regional accessibility, we are building infrastructure that supports economic growth, attracts investment and improves the quality of life of citizens. Our vision is to develop a Maharashtra where infrastructure becomes an enabler of opportunity, productivity and balanced regional development.”



Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman, MMRDA, Eknath Shinde, said, “Our focus has always been on ensuring that major infrastructure projects deliver tangible benefits to the common commuter. Atal Setu has brought Mumbai and Navi Mumbai closer, and this connector will extend those benefits towards Pune, Goa and other important destinations. The 7.35-km elevated corridor is expected to reduce travel time by approximately 60 to 90 minutes while easing congestion around Panvel. Every minute saved in travel means more time for families, greater convenience for commuters and improved efficiency for businesses. Through such strategic connectivity projects, MMRDA is working to make travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region faster, smoother and more convenient.”



Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, “The achievement of 67% physical progress on the Atal Setu–Mumbai–Pune Expressway Connector marks an important milestone in the execution of this strategically significant project. With substantial completion of foundation and pier works in the Chirle section and continued progress at Palaspe, the project is advancing across key structural components. This corridor addresses a critical missing link between Atal Setu and the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, enabling more efficient traffic dispersal and reducing pressure on existing junctions. Our approach is to integrate individual infrastructure assets into a connected regional mobility network. This project is another important step towards realising MMRDA’s vision of ‘Mumbai in 59 Minutes’, where seamless connectivity, reduced travel times and improved accessibility remain central to our planning and execution.”