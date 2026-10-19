Mumbai Infra Update: GMLR Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Tulsi’ Completes 183-Metre Excavation, ‘Vihar’ Clears Key Test

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: The BMC has completed 183 metres of excavation using ‘Tulsi’, the first tunnel-boring machine (TBM) deployed for the twin tunnels beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) as part of Phase 3(B) of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. Meanwhile, the second TBM, ‘Vihar’, has also completed its Site Acceptance Test (SAT).
Tunnel Excavation Reaches 183 Metres
Excavation for the GMLR’s twin tunnels beneath SNGP has reached 183 metres, with the TBM, ‘Tulsi’, averaging 5.5 metres daily since its launch on August 17, 2026. The tunnels will connect Film City in Goregaon East to Khindipada in Mulund, with 87 permanent and six temporary tunnel rings installed so far. The second TBM, ‘Vihar’, has completed its SAT, clearing a key technical milestone ahead of excavation for the second tunnel under the GMLR project.
BMC Chief Stresses Safety Measures
Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide emphasised that work progress must never compromise safety during technically challenging tunnel excavation. She directed strict adherence to safety standards, adequate safety equipment and effective risk-prevention measures at every stage. Bhide stressed the proper transportation and disposal of excavated muck, along with maintaining cleanliness at the project site and surrounding areas.
Flyover Completed Under Phase 3
Meanwhile, the 1.26-km flyover connecting Dindoshi Court to Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon has been completed under Phase 3 of the GMLR project. The flyover features a 3+3-lane configuration and is constructed using precast reinforced concrete segmental box girders supported on single piers, marking a significant milestone in the GMLR project.
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Once operational, the 12.20-km GMLR is expected to transform east-west connectivity, ease congestion on Mumbai’s arterial roads and provide a faster link from the western suburbs to Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Travel time is expected to drop from around 90 minutes to just 20 minutes, delivering significant savings in both time and fuel.
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