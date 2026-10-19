Mumbai Infra Update: GMLR Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Tulsi’ Completes 183-Metre Excavation, ‘Vihar’ Clears Key Test

The BMC’s twin-tunnel project beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park advances as its first boring machine progresses and the second clears a technical milestone | File Photo

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: The BMC has completed 183 metres of excavation using ‘Tulsi’, the first tunnel-boring machine (TBM) deployed for the twin tunnels beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) as part of Phase 3(B) of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. Meanwhile, the second TBM, ‘Vihar’, has also completed its Site Acceptance Test (SAT).

Tunnel Excavation Reaches 183 Metres

Excavation for the GMLR’s twin tunnels beneath SNGP has reached 183 metres, with the TBM, ‘Tulsi’, averaging 5.5 metres daily since its launch on August 17, 2026. The tunnels will connect Film City in Goregaon East to Khindipada in Mulund, with 87 permanent and six temporary tunnel rings installed so far. The second TBM, ‘Vihar’, has completed its SAT, clearing a key technical milestone ahead of excavation for the second tunnel under the GMLR project.

🔷गोरेगाव - मुलुंड जोड रस्ता (GMLR) प्रकल्प टप्पा ३ (ब) अंतर्गत गोरेगाव (पूर्व) येथील दादासाहेब फाळके चित्रनगरी ते मुलुंड (पश्चिम) येथील अमर नगर दरम्यान संजय गांधी राष्ट्रीय उद्यानाच्या खाली टनेल बोरिंग मशीन (TBM) द्वारे ५.३० किलोमीटर लांबीचे, प्रत्येकी तीन मार्गिकेचे दुहेरी बोगदे बांधण्यात येत आहेत. यापैकी ‘तुळशी’ हे पहिले बोगदा खणन संयंत्र दिनांक १७ ऑगस्ट २०२६ रोजी कार्यान्वित करण्यात आले असून आतापर्यंत बोगद्याचे १८३ मीटर खोदकाम पूर्ण झाले आहे. तर, 'विहार' या दुस-या बोगदा खनन संयंत्राची (TBM) स्थळ स्वीकृत चाचणी (Site Acceptance Test) पूर्ण झाली आहे. ऑक्टोबर महिन्याच्या अखेरपर्यंत हे संयंत्र कार्यान्वित होवून खोदकामास प्रत्यक्ष सुरुवात होईल. 🔷महानगरपालिका आयुक्त श्रीमती अश्विनी भिडे यांनी आज सकाळी प्रकल्पस्थळास प्रत्यक्ष भेट देऊन पाहणी केली. बोगदा खणन कार्यपद्धती, सुरू असलेले खणनकार्य, प्रकल्पाची सद्यस्थिती व प्रगती तसेच विविध तांत्रिक बाबींची श्रीमती अश्विनी भिडे यांनी सविस्तर माहिती घेतली. तसेच, कार्यस्थळावरील सुरक्षितता, यंत्रसामग्रीची कार्यक्षमता, बांधकामाची गुणवत्ता आणि निर्धारित कालमर्यादेत प्रकल्प पूर्ण करण्याच्या दृष्टीने आवश्यक नियोजन व उपाययोजनांचादेखील आढावा घेतला. 🔷गोरेगाव - मुलुंड जोड रस्ता प्रकल्पाचा महत्त्वाचा भाग असणा-या बोगद्याचे खोदकाम ‘तुळशी’ या अवाढव्य संयंत्राद्वारे अव्याहतपणे करण्यात येत आहे. आतापर्यंत बोगद्याचे १८३ मीटर खोदकाम पूर्ण झाले आहे. त्याचबरोबर बोगद्याच्या उभारणीचा महत्त्वाचा भाग असणाऱ्या ८७ कंकणाकृती कडा देखील उभारण्यात आल्या आहेत. याव्यतिरिक्त तात्पुरत्या स्वरुपातील ६ कंकणाकृती कडांचीही उभारणी 'तुळशी'च्‍या मदतीने करण्यात आली आहे. त्‍याची पाहणी महानगरपालिका आयुक्त श्रीमती अश्विनी भिडे यांनी केली. 🔷'विहार' या दुस-या बोगदा खनन संयंत्राची (TBM) स्थळ स्वीकृत चाचणी (Site Acceptance Test) नुकतीच पूर्ण झाली आहे. सर्व तांत्रिक चाचण्या निर्धारित निकषांनुसार पूर्ण झाल्‍याने दुस-या बोगद्याच्‍या खोदकामास ऑक्टोबर महिन्याच्या अखेरपर्यंत प्रत्‍यक्ष सुरूवात केली जाणार आहे. 🔷महानगरपालिका आयुक्त श्रीमती अश्विनी भिडे म्‍हणाल्या की, प्रकल्प अंतर्गत बोगदा खणन कामाला सुरुवात झाली असून, एका बाजूने सुमारे १८३ मीटर लांबीचे बोगदा खोदकाम पूर्ण करण्यात आले आहे. प्रतिदिन खोदकामाची सरासरी ५.५ मीटर इतकी आहे. त्यात वाढ होणे अपेक्षित आहे. प्रकल्पाच्या निर्धारित कालमर्यादेनुसार कामाची गती सातत्याने कायम ठेवणे अत्यंत आवश्यक आहे. खोदकामात कोणत्याही प्रकारे विलंब होऊ नये यासाठी आवश्यक त्या सर्व उपाययोजना तातडीने राबविण्याच्या सूचना देण्यात आल्या आहेत. कामाची प्रगती, उपलब्ध यंत्रसामग्री, तांत्रिक बाबी तसेच मनुष्यबळाची आवश्यकता यांचा नियमितपणे आढावा घेऊन, आवश्यकतेनुसार अतिरिक्त मनुष्यबळ व तांत्रिक कर्मचारी उपलब्ध करून देण्यात यावेत, असे निर्देश देण्यात आले आहेत. बोगदा खणनाचे काम हे अत्यंत तांत्रिक, गुंतागुंतीचे आणि आव्हानात्मक स्वरूपाचे असल्याने कामाच्या वेगासोबतच कामगार व अभियंते यांच्या सुरक्षिततेलाही सर्वोच्च प्राधान्य देणे आवश्यक आहे. त्यानुसार, बोगदा खणनाच्या प्रत्येक टप्प्यावर निर्धारित सुरक्षा मानकांचे व नियमांचे काटेकोरपणे पालन करावे, कामाच्या ठिकाणी आवश्यक सुरक्षा साधने व उपकरणांची उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करावी तसेच संभाव्य धोके लक्षात घेऊन प्रतिबंधात्मक उपाययोजना प्रभावीपणे राबवाव्यात, अशा स्पष्ट सूचना अधिकारी व यंत्रणांना दिल्या आहेत. मलबा (Muck) वाहतूक व विल्हेवाट लावणे आणि प्रकल्प स्थळ व परिसर स्वच्छतेकडे विशेष लक्ष द्यावे, असे निर्देश दिल्याचे महानगरपालिका आयुक्त श्रीमती अश्विनी भिडे यांनी सांगितले. 🔷अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर, उपायुक्त (आयुक्त कार्यालय) श्री. प्रशांत गायकवाड, उपायुक्त (पायाभूत प्रकल्प) श्री. गिरीश निकम, प्रमुख अभियंता (पूल) श्री. राजेश मुळे, उपप्रमुख अभियंता (पूल) श्री. नरेश मेघराजानी यांच्‍यासह संबंधित अधिकारी, अभियंते उपस्थित होते. #mybmcupdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi @AshwiniBhide — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 19, 2026

BMC Chief Stresses Safety Measures

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide emphasised that work progress must never compromise safety during technically challenging tunnel excavation. She directed strict adherence to safety standards, adequate safety equipment and effective risk-prevention measures at every stage. Bhide stressed the proper transportation and disposal of excavated muck, along with maintaining cleanliness at the project site and surrounding areas.

🔷गोरेगाव - मुलुंड जोड मार्ग (GMLR) प्रकल्प टप्‍पा ३ अंतर्गत गोरेगाव - दादासाहेब फाळके चित्रनगरी दरम्‍यान १.२६ किलोमीटर लांबीच्‍या उड्डाणपुलाचे काम पूर्ण झाले आहे आहे. महानगरपालिका आयुक्त श्रीमती अश्विनी भिडे यांनी आज या उड्डाणपुलाच्‍या कामाची प्रत्‍यक्ष भेट देऊन पाहणी केली. तसेच, विविध निर्देश दिले. 🔷दिंडोशी न्यायालय ते दादासाहेब फाळके चित्रनगरी दरम्यान ३ × ३ मार्गिकेच्‍या उड्डाणपुलाची उभारणी करण्यात आली आहे. दिंडोशी न्‍यायालयापासून उड्डाणपुलास सुरुवात होते.तर, दादासाहेब फाळके चित्रनगरी येथे उतरतो. या पुलाचे बांधकाम एक स्‍तंभावर पूर्वनिर्मित प्रबलित काँक्रीटचे सेगमेंटल बॉक्‍स गर्डर वापरून करण्‍यात आले आहे. 🔷अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर, उपायुक्त (आयुक्त कार्यालय) श्री. प्रशांत गायकवाड, उपायुक्त (पायाभूत प्रकल्प) श्री. गिरीश निकम, प्रमुख अभियंता (पूल) श्री. राजेश मुळे, उपप्रमुख अभियंता (पूल) श्री. नरेश मेघराजानी यांच्‍यासह संबंधित अधिकारी, अभियंते उपस्थित होते. @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 19, 2026

Flyover Completed Under Phase 3

Meanwhile, the 1.26-km flyover connecting Dindoshi Court to Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon has been completed under Phase 3 of the GMLR project. The flyover features a 3+3-lane configuration and is constructed using precast reinforced concrete segmental box girders supported on single piers, marking a significant milestone in the GMLR project.

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Once operational, the 12.20-km GMLR is expected to transform east-west connectivity, ease congestion on Mumbai’s arterial roads and provide a faster link from the western suburbs to Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Travel time is expected to drop from around 90 minutes to just 20 minutes, delivering significant savings in both time and fuel.

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