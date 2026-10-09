 Mumbai Infra Update: MSRDC To Appoint Separate Contractor For ₹1,722-Crore Pali Hill Sea Link Connector
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Mumbai Infra Update: MSRDC To Appoint Separate Contractor For ₹1,722-Crore Pali Hill Sea Link Connector

MSRDC plans to appoint a separate contractor for the proposed 3.55-km Pali Hill connector to the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after securing CRZ approvals. Estimated at ₹1,722.40 crore, the four-lane project aims to ease congestion on narrow Bandra West approach roads, where motorists currently take 20–30 minutes to cover 2.6 km.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Mumbai Infra Update: MSRDC To Appoint Separate Contractor For ₹1,722-Crore Pali Hill Sea Link Connector
The proposed four-lane Pali Hill connector aims to reduce congestion on narrow approach roads linking Bandra West with the Versova-Bandra Sea Link | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: The proposed 3.55-km Pali Hill connector to the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Link (Versova-Bandra Sea Link) will be developed as a separate project, with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) planning to appoint an independent contractor after obtaining Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) approvals, said Anil Kumar Gaikwad, chief officer, MSRDC.

The project aims to improve connectivity between the sea link and Bandra West, particularly Pali Hill, where narrow approach roads and heavy traffic frequently cause congestion. Motorists currently take around 20-30 minutes to cover the 2.6-km stretch from the sea link toll plaza to Pali Hill, with approach roads largely restricted to a single lane in each direction.

Government Approval And Project Cost

The state government has already granted administrative approval for the connector, proposed as an additional road link to the sea link near Bandra Fort, opposite Hotel Taj Lands End.

According to a government resolution dated July 28, the project is estimated to cost Rs 1,722.40 crore, including Rs 1,183.79 crore for civil construction. The remaining amount will cover allied provisions and GST.

Four-Lane Connector Planned

The four-lane connector, with two lanes in each direction, will extend 3.55 km, including the main carriageway, ramps and loops. The main carriageway will measure 1.269 km, while the design includes a 175-metre loop and ramps ranging from 214 metres to 365 metres.

MSRDC had submitted the proposal to the public works department on August 19, 2024, following demands for improved traffic circulation around Bandra Fort and the sea link.

The connector is expected to provide an alternative route for motorists heading towards Pali Hill, reducing pressure on existing roads.

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Key Statistics

  • 3.55 km – Total connector length

  • Rs 1,722.40 crore – Estimated project cost

  • Rs 1,183.79 crore – Civil construction cost

  • 4 – Traffic lanes

  • 1.269 km – Main carriageway length

  • 20-30 minutes – Current travel time for 2.6 km

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