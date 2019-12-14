Ashish Shelar extends hand to Sena, says BJP ready if Cong-NCP leaves

If constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government choose to withdraw support over implementation of the new citizenship law, the BJP will think "positively" as the party is ready to make a "political compromise" if needed, a BJP leader said here on Saturday.

Former minister and BJP MLA from Mumbai Ashish Shelar also requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to implement the ammended law in Maharashtra.

The BJP and its ally Sena fell out over sharing of the post of the chief minister last month, after the assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena then joined hands with ideological rivals NCP and Congress to form a coalition government.