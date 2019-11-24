Ashish Shelar has the best reason to explain why swearing-in was done in the dead of the night

Lashing out at the BJP over the unprecedented turn of events in Maharashtra where Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by the Governor early morning on Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the BJP was acting like “thieves at night”.

Hitting back at Raut, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the swearing-in wasn't done in the darkness of the night but at 'Ram Prahar'.

"They say the swearing-in was done in the darkness of the night. We are people who go to 'shakha' early morning and that is 'Ram Prahar' (time) as per our belief. How would they, who forgot lord Ram, understand the importance of 'Ram Prahar'?," Shelar said.