Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport

Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has directed CIDCO to initiate action for the installation of a ‘Shiv Smarak’ and ‘Shiv Mudra’ along the road leading to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Meeting at Mantralaya

Shelar was speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya regarding the proposed installation of a ‘Shiv Smarak’ and ‘Shiv Mudra’ near the Atal Setu. MLA Mahesh Baldi, MLA Prashant Thakur, Secretary Dr. Kiran Kulkarni, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, and officials from CIDCO and MMRDA were present.

Showcasing Maharashtra’s Legacy

The minister said Maharashtra boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, and it is important for everyone to be aware of it. Since the Navi Mumbai International Airport, located in Raigad the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will welcome visitors from across the world, he stressed the importance of showcasing the state’s culture and legacy.

Proposal for Funding

Shelar instructed that a proposal for funding be prepared for the construction of the ‘Shiv Smarak’ and ‘Shiv Mudra’ near Atal Setu, ensuring visitors gain a deeper understanding of Maharashtra’s glorious heritage. CIDCO has been asked to submit this proposal to the State Government for approval and expedite the work.

Timely Execution Stressed

The minister also emphasised that all implementing agencies must secure the necessary permissions from the concerned departments to ensure smooth and timely execution of the project.

