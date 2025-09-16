 Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAshish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport

Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport

The minister also emphasised that all implementing agencies must secure the necessary permissions from the concerned departments to ensure smooth and timely execution of the project.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:51 PM IST
article-image

Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has directed CIDCO to initiate action for the installation of a ‘Shiv Smarak’ and ‘Shiv Mudra’ along the road leading to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Meeting at Mantralaya

Shelar was speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya regarding the proposed installation of a ‘Shiv Smarak’ and ‘Shiv Mudra’ near the Atal Setu. MLA Mahesh Baldi, MLA Prashant Thakur, Secretary Dr. Kiran Kulkarni, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, and officials from CIDCO and MMRDA were present.

Showcasing Maharashtra’s Legacy

FPJ Shorts
'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Extends Birthday Wishes
'Wonderful Phone Call With Friend': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Support On Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Extends Birthday Wishes
Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport
Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport
PCB Labels Andy Pycroft's Role In Handshake Row As 'Highest Level Of Offence' In Letter To ICC: Reports
PCB Labels Andy Pycroft's Role In Handshake Row As 'Highest Level Of Offence' In Letter To ICC: Reports
Heavy Rains Damage 17.85 Lakh Hectares Of Crops In Maharashtra; Govt Promises Swift Compensation
Heavy Rains Damage 17.85 Lakh Hectares Of Crops In Maharashtra; Govt Promises Swift Compensation

The minister said Maharashtra boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, and it is important for everyone to be aware of it. Since the Navi Mumbai International Airport, located in Raigad the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will welcome visitors from across the world, he stressed the importance of showcasing the state’s culture and legacy.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Assures ICAO Of Bird-Safe Skies, Pledges Biodiversity Protection
article-image

Proposal for Funding

Shelar instructed that a proposal for funding be prepared for the construction of the ‘Shiv Smarak’ and ‘Shiv Mudra’ near Atal Setu, ensuring visitors gain a deeper understanding of Maharashtra’s glorious heritage. CIDCO has been asked to submit this proposal to the State Government for approval and expedite the work.

Timely Execution Stressed

The minister also emphasised that all implementing agencies must secure the necessary permissions from the concerned departments to ensure smooth and timely execution of the project.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport

Ashish Shelar Directs CIDCO To Set Up 'Shiv Smarak' And 'Shiv Mudra' Near Navi Mumbai Airport

Heavy Rains Damage 17.85 Lakh Hectares Of Crops In Maharashtra; Govt Promises Swift Compensation

Heavy Rains Damage 17.85 Lakh Hectares Of Crops In Maharashtra; Govt Promises Swift Compensation

'Bike Taxis Are Privatisation Of Public Transport': Aditya Thackeray Slams Govt Over Roads, Permits

'Bike Taxis Are Privatisation Of Public Transport': Aditya Thackeray Slams Govt Over Roads, Permits

In Pics: Kandivali Traffic Police Repair Pothole To Prevent Accidents After BMC Inaction

In Pics: Kandivali Traffic Police Repair Pothole To Prevent Accidents After BMC Inaction

PM Modi To Inaugurate Fully Completed Metro-3 Aqua Line, Colaba–Aarey Stretch Opens On September...

PM Modi To Inaugurate Fully Completed Metro-3 Aqua Line, Colaba–Aarey Stretch Opens On September...