Ashish Shelar attacks Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar over Maharashtra bank scam

Mumbai: BJP leader and state’s Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar attacked NCP leader Sharad Pawar and his Ajit Pawar in a Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam.

“Both Sharad and Ajit Pawar have conned the depositors, we will raise this issue in the upcoming assembly elections,” Shelar said, addressing press at BJP HQ at Nariman Point.

“Ajit Pawar says his bank doesn’t have deposit worth the alleged amount, but he must not forget, the orders along with the exact figures came from the high court,” added Shelar.

Further informing the Pawar duo has been charged of corruption under sections 155-156 by the court along with the loan committee and board of directors of the bank.

Taking a jibe on Ajit’s resignation from the legislator’s post, Shelar said, “If uncle is being charged, nephew tenders resignation while daughter remains incumbent in her post.”