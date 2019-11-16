As Maha equations change, Sanjay Raut tweets about 'naya mausam'

Mumbai: Amid the current political stalemate in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday cryptically said advent of "new weather" is letting him forget "old pain".

Politics in Maharashtra took an unexpected turn after the Shiv Sena walked away from its longtime ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post after Assembly results were declared on October 24.

The two parties fell out after having contested the October 21 Assembly polls in alliance coming up with 161 seats together in the 288-member House.