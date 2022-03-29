As city reaches endemic stage of Covid, health experts say masks should be must

Mumbai: With March 31 as the declared date for removal of all Covid-19 restrictions, state health experts have demanded that there should be rules making masks mandatory for at least three to four months.

They said the third wave has ebbed completely and the population is entering the “endemic stage” where coronavirus would be yet another ailment.

According to data, there have 1,336 Covid cases and three deaths in the last 28 days in Mumbai, while 7,239 cases and 367 deaths have been recorded across Maharashtra in this period.

Dr Avinash Supe, the head of the state’s Covid-19 death audit committee said the number of cases and deaths have come down drastically and only associated patients (with comorbidities) are turning positive. Moreover, the deaths are incidental deaths.

He said, “All Covid wards are empty and hardly any patients are getting admitted to Jumbo centres or Covid hospitals. But we need to see the trend for the next two weeks, considering there has been a surge in other parts of the country. Moreover, the government should remove all restrictions and people going for IPL matches should wear masks to avoid contracting the infection.”

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said Mumbai is in a good place at the moment.

“However, we cannot relax and lower our guard, considering the rise in Omicron cases in the West and South Korea,’’ he said.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that the third wave is almost over and these are sporadic cases.

“We are at the lowest minimum, and the third wave has completely receded. The active cases will drop to around 500 [active cases] by next month, while in Mumbai it will go to around 100 [active] by next month,” Dr Awate said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:39 AM IST