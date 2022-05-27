Aryan Khan gets clean chit: Here is a look at timeline of events in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

Aryan Khan | Twitter/@rahmat_kalim

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been given a clean chit by Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) in the drugs on cruise case.

Timeline of Aryan Khan case - From his arrest to release

Oct 2: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid cruise ship Cordelia that was bound from Mumbai to Goa and seize 13 gm Cocaine, 5 gm Mephedrone, 21 gm Charas and 22 pills of MDMA or Ecstasy and register a case. Some persons detained.

Oct 3: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested and produced before a magistrate. The magistrate remands the trio in NCB custody till the next day.

Oct 4: Aryan and others produced before the magistrate again. The NCB claims photos and chats in Aryan's phone point to an international drug trafficking. The court remands them in further custody till Oct 7.

Oct 7: Court denies further custody sought by the agency and says grounds cited for further custody are vague. Simply remanding them in custody would amount to a violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution. Remands them in judicial custody. Aryan seeks bail.

Oct 8: Magistrate rejects bail plea of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun. Says plea not maintainable before it.

Oct 9: Aryan seeks bail before a holiday sessions court. Says he is falsely implicated and that no drugs were recovered from him, as also admitted by the NCB.

Oct 11: His advocates seek an urgent hearing of his bail plea. Court asks NCB to reply on Oct 13.

Oct 13: Aryan's bail application gets adjourned till Thursday, 12 PM (October 14) by Mumbai sessions court.

Oct 14: A Mumbai Special NDPS court reserves its order for October 20 on bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan Khan fails to secure bail and gets sent back to jail till Wednesday, October 20.

Oct 20: Special NDPS court rejects bail plea.

Oct 21: Shah Rukh Khan meets Aryan Khan in Jail.

Oct 26: Bombay HC started hearing the bail plea

Oct 28: The Bombay High Court will resume hearing the bail application and Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who are accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, were granted bail by the court following the three-day hearing in the case.

Oct 29: Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport. A physical copy of Aryan Khan's bail release order was also kept inside, yesterday.

Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for his 23-year-old son before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Oct 30: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison, after 22 days in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan came out of the prison shortly after 11 am, a day after a special court issued his release memo.

