Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede forged documents for UPSC exam, accuses NCP minister Nawab Malik

NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Monday continued his tirade against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, claiming that the latter forged documents, including his birth certificate, to appear for the UPSC exam under the Scheduled Caste quota. Malik tweeted an image of the purported certificate and posted: “Sameer Dawood Wankhede ka yahan se shuru hua furjiwada.”

“NCB Zonal Director Wankhede's name is Sameer Dawood Wankhede, and he is a Muslim by birth. I have published his birth certificate (online). I had to make an effort to find it. He got the IRS (Indian Revenue Service) job on a bogus certificate. I shall reveal more such acts of his bogusgiri,” Malik said. He further alleged that Wankhede “hid” his religion and obtained fake documents, through which the right of a backward class candidate was taken away. “In the past 15 days, whenever I spoke on various subjects, such as the Maldives tour (of Wankhede), I didn't get any answers and they were termed as political allegations. But now the truth has come out,” he said.

Malik stated that the BJP had said his son-in-law and Aryan Khan are Muslims. Later, the BJP's troll army tried to create an environment, making it a Hindu-Muslim issue via Wankhede, he alleged.

Wankhede, the IRS officer of the 2008 batch, reached New Delhi on Monday evening. He slammed Malik, saying his action was “defamatory in nature and an invasion of his family’s privacy”. He clarified that said his father's name is Dnyandev, who was an excise official.

A Home Department official told The Free Press Journal that if Malik or anyone else demands the scrutiny of Wankhede’s caste/birth certificates by the Cast Scrutiny Committee, then the onus will be on Wankhede to prove that the certificates that he had submitted were as per the stipulated norms. “If the committee finds lapses or errors in those certificates, then Wankhede may face legal problems,” the official said.

Malik also shared a photograph with the caption ‘Pehchan kaun?’ The photo is a clipped part of an image that has been going viral claiming it is of Wankhede’s first wedding to Shabana Qureshi. Wankhede clarified that he married Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act, and that they divorced through mutual consent in a civil court in 2016. Later, in 2017, he married actress Kranti Redkar.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:16 PM IST