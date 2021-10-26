e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:41 PM IST

Aryan Khan drug case: NCB's Sameer Wankhede visits Delhi headquarters amidst uproar over extortion charges against him - See pics

His visit to Delhi comes in the backdrop of the NCB ordering a vigilance inquiry into the allegations made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others for letting off Aryan Khan.
PTI
Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director who is leading the probe in the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is arrested, visited the agency's headquarters here on Tuesday.

The officer entered the NCB headquarters here in R K Puram area through a back entry gate and was expected to meet senior officers. He left the agency office few minutes ago, as per the update by ANI.

He had landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday night.

Some people holding banners and certain posters declaring their support for Wankhede were seen outside the NCB headquarters.

His visit to Delhi comes in the backdrop of the NCB ordering a vigilance inquiry into the allegations made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others for letting off Aryan Khan.

The officer told media persons outside the IGI Airport that he has not been summoned by the agency but has some work here as he said he did a fair job in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Wankhede on Sunday had written to Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, seeking protection from likely legal action "being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance-related issue.

On Monday, he failed to get any relief related to an affidavit on the sensational extortion claims made by the independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, with a special court saying it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking cognisance of the document.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:41 PM IST
