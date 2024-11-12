Arrogant! BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve Kicks Party Worker Trying To Get Into Picture Frame; Shocking Video Surfaces

Politicians, who behave like the most polite people on earth during election times, are often found behaving differently once elections are over. Many complain about a political leader's behavior when they approach them with grievances or seek help after they get elected.

However, BJP leader and former union minister Raosaheb Danve stirred controversy ahead of polling for the Maharashtra Assembly election with his 'arrogant' behaviour towards a party worker.

A video of the BJP leader has taken the internet by storm, showing him kicking a party worker who tried to get closer to him to get into the picture frame.

Raosaheb Danve is receiving backlash for his behavior on social media, with outraged users calling out his arrogance.

The incident took place in Jalna. When BJP leader Raosaheb Danve was taking a photo with Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Arjun Khotkar, a party worker entered the frame. Danve directly kicked the worker aside to move him out of the way.

Look at this ARROGANT IDIOT BJP Leader & former Union Minister for Railways Raosaheb Danve (@raosahebdanve)

People of Jalna already shown him his “AUKAAT” in #LS2024 as he was defeated by more than 1 lakh votes.



Still his arrogance has not decreased. See how he’s kicking a… pic.twitter.com/T3l4e1HFGT — मुन्ना भैया (@munnabhaiyya_) November 11, 2024

Criticising Danve for his behaviour, an user said, "Arrogant BJP leader Raosaheb Danve kicked a common man when he tried to get into the picture frame. This is the same way BJP kicks common people after coming to power!"

"A video showing BJP's state election chief, Raosaheb Danve, allegedly kicking a RSS worker showing his place. Many BJP- RSS supporters across state are deeply hurt by this act and have decided that they will show BJP their place on election day," wrote another user.

"BJP leader Raosaheb Danve literally kicks a BJP member. Watch.This Arrogance of BJP and Mahayuti will be decimated in the upcoming election. Vote out BJP," wrote a third user.