Arnab arrest: Police’s revision plea adjourned

An Alibag sessions court has adjourned to November 23 the revision application of the Alibag police against the judicial remand instead of granting police custody to interrogate Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two of his co-accused in connection with the suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik.

The plea had been reserved for order on Thursday. Rahul Agarwal, the counsel who represents co-accused Nitesh Sarda, said that the bail plea of Sarda has been adjourned as well. Similarly, the bail plea filed by co-accused Feroz Sheikh has also been adjourned.

Goswami on Thursday withdrew his bail plea filed before the court in view of the interim bail he obtained from the apex court a day earlier. The Alibag police had in its arguments seeking a revision of the magistrate court’s order regarding Goswami said that considering he is a politically influential person, the court should not have granted him judicial custody.

It had pointed out that he is not cooperating with the police in any respect.

Goswami’s advocate on the other hand had argued that the relationship between the Naik and Goswami was a purely contractual and that the ingredients of the offence of abetment are not made out.