Are shops open in Pune? Check out PMC's new guidelines for jewellery, stationery, footwear, clothing and other shops

The Pune Municipal Corporation has allowed several shops, including those selling essential items, to open in non-containment zones from Wednesday morning amid Lockdown 4.0.

The PMC has issued new guidelines for the opening of jewellery, stationery, footwear, clothing and other shops. However, shops will be open on specific days as given by the Corporation.

Here is day-wise full list:

1. Monday - Electronic Devices, Computer Accessories Devices Materials & Mobile Sales & Repairs Electric Goods Sales & Repairs, Utensils Shops, Laundry Shops, Stationery Shops, Raw materials for providers for medical equipment, tailors, photo studio, Gold, Silver & Other Precious Metals shops, opticals, shops selling all kinds of agricultural items (such as tools, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, etc.), Shops for protection from rain such as raincoats, umbrellas, plastic sheets, etc,

2. Tuesday - Cycle sales / repair, garage, Hardware, Plumbing, Construction Material Equipment, Clothing Shops, Dairy Products, Vehicle Repair Materials, Home Appliances, Gold, Silver & Other Precious Metal shops, prayer items, sale of finished furniture, Agricultural Shops ( Tools, Seeds, Fertilizers, Pesticides, PVC pipes, drip irrigation)