Are shops open in Pune? Check out PMC's new guidelines for jewellery, stationery, footwear, clothing and other shops

The Pune Municipal Corporation has allowed several shops, including those selling essential items, to open in non-containment zones from Wednesday morning amid Lockdown 4.0.
The PMC has issued new guidelines for the opening of jewellery, stationery, footwear, clothing and other shops. However, shops will be open on specific days as given by the Corporation.
Here is day-wise full list:
1. Monday - Electronic Devices, Computer Accessories Devices Materials & Mobile Sales & Repairs Electric Goods Sales & Repairs, Utensils Shops, Laundry Shops, Stationery Shops, Raw materials for providers for medical equipment, tailors, photo studio, Gold, Silver & Other Precious Metals shops, opticals, shops selling all kinds of agricultural items (such as tools, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, etc.), Shops for protection from rain such as raincoats, umbrellas, plastic sheets, etc,
2. Tuesday - Cycle sales / repair, garage, Hardware, Plumbing, Construction Material Equipment, Clothing Shops, Dairy Products, Vehicle Repair Materials, Home Appliances, Gold, Silver & Other Precious Metal shops, prayer items, sale of finished furniture, Agricultural Shops ( Tools, Seeds, Fertilizers, Pesticides, PVC pipes, drip irrigation)
3. Wednesday - Sales and Repairs of Electronic Goods, Computer Accessories and Mobile Equipment Sales and Repair of Electric Goods, Utensils Shops, Laundry Shops, Footwear, Stationery Shops, Raw materials for providers for medical equipment, tailors, photo studio, Gold, Silver & Other Precious Metal shop, opticals
4. Thursday - Cycle sales/repair, garage, Hardware, Plumbing, Construction Material Equipment, Clothing Shops, Dairy Products, Vehicle Repair Materials, Home Appliances, Stationery Shop, Ready-made furniture, Photostudios, Photoframe shops, prayer items, shops selling gold, silver and other precious metals, shops selling spectacles, shops selling raincoats, umbrellas, plastic sheets.
5. Friday - Electronic Equipment, Computer Accessories Equipment & Mobile Sales & Repairs Electric Goods Sales & Repairs, Utensils Shops, Laundry Shops, Footwear, Construction Material Equipment, Raw materials for providers for medical equipment, tailors, Agricultural Shops (Tools, Seeds, Fertilizers, Pesticides, PVC pipes, drip irrigation), Warehouses of freight companies.
6. Saturday - Cycle sales/repair, Vehicle Repair/sales, Hardware, Plumbing, Clothing Shops, Dairy Products, Vehicle Repair Materials, Home Appliances, Photostudios, Photoframe shops, Laundry Shops, Construction Material Equipment, prayer items, shops selling gold, silver and other precious metals, Ready-made furniture, Agricultural Shops ( Tools, Seeds, Fertilizers, Pesticides, PVC pipes, drip irrigation)
7. Sunday - Cycle sales/repair, Vehicle Repair/sales, garage, Hardware, Plumbing, Construction Material Equipment, Clothing Shops, Dairy Products, Vehicle Repair Materials, Home Appliances, Stationery Shops, footwear, tailors, Agricultural Shops ( Tools, Seeds, Fertilizers, Pesticides, PVC pipes, drip irrigation), Warehouses of freight companies, shops selling raincoats, umbrellas, plastic sheets.
The shopowners are expected to follow the following guidelines:
1. The business owner should keep the shop as per the fixed time i.e. from 07.00 am to 07.00 pm.
2. Business holders and employees working in the business must be living outside the restricted area.
3. Shopkeepers should give identity card with photo to the workers.
4. Keep a safe distance between two employees while working in the shop.
5. All shop workers should wear masks and gloves.
6. If the employees working in the shop show any signs of illness, they should take the help of medical officer in Municipal Hospital and take further action accordingly.
7. Employees should be provided with hand sanitizers and soaps for washing hands from time to time and necessary facilities should be provided.
8. Customers should wear masks when going to buy any items.
9. The customers should keep a distance of 6 feet while standing in the line to buy items.
Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday evening said that 8 patients succumbed to the virus in the day and 149 fresh positive cases were registered. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city are 3,747. Also, 110 patients became COVID-19 free in the day and the total number COVID-19 free patients in the city are now 1,910.
