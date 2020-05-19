Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Can you use Ola, Uber and taxi services in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune?

The nationwide lockdown has now entered the fourth phase and in the wake of Lockdown 4.0 enforced in order to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday has released a revised list of guidelines.

According to the lastest guidelines, all Municipal Corporations of MMR region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Amravati and Akola are in the Red Zone, while the remaining areas of the state are in the Non Red Zone (Orange and Green Zones).

According to the state government's guidelines, all taxi services including Ola and Uber will not function in the red zone and containment zones. Even auto rickshaws are prohibited to ply passengers for that matter.

However, in orange and green zones, these service are allowed albeit with certain restrictions. Ola, Uber, taxi services and auto rickshaws can ply a driver and two passengers only in the orange and green zone areas.