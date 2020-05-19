Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Can you use Ola, Uber and taxi services in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune?

The nationwide lockdown has now entered the fourth phase and in the wake of Lockdown 4.0 enforced in order to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday has released a revised list of guidelines.
According to the lastest guidelines, all Municipal Corporations of MMR region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Amravati and Akola are in the Red Zone, while the remaining areas of the state are in the Non Red Zone (Orange and Green Zones).
According to the state government's guidelines, all taxi services including Ola and Uber will not function in the red zone and containment zones. Even auto rickshaws are prohibited to ply passengers for that matter.
However, in orange and green zones, these service are allowed albeit with certain restrictions. Ola, Uber, taxi services and auto rickshaws can ply a driver and two passengers only in the orange and green zone areas.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 3,928 after 244 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, the district administration said.
The district also reported seven more deaths due to coronavirus, including six from Navi Mumbai, taking the toll to 121, it said in a release.
Of the 244 new COVID-19 cases, 91 were reported from Thane city, 74 from Navi Mumbai, 30 from Kalyan-Dombivali municipal limits and the rest from other parts of the district, the release said.
A one-month-old girl from Kalyan, another girl aged one year from Thane city, and six other children in the age group of 4 to 10 years were among those who tested positive for the infection on Monday, it said.
So far, areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation limits have reported 1,269 cases, Navi Mumbai-1,264, Kalyan- Dombivali-530, Mira Bhayander-359, Thane rural-185, Ulhasnagar-126, Badlapur-116, Bhiwandi Nizampur-43 and Ambernath-36, it said.
The neighbouring Palghar districthas so far reported a total of 389 cases and 16 deaths, a release from the district administration said.
