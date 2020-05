Coronavirus in Pune: Full list of COVID Care Centres and Private Hospital Dedicated COVID Centres in the city

The total COVID-19 cases in Pune were 3,598 on Monday evening and 199 patients had succumbed to the virus. In all, 32,336 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city, informed Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation has released a list of COVID Care Centers and Private Hospital Dedicated COVID Centres in the city.

Pune Municipal Corporation Covid Care Center (CCC):

1. Rakshak Nagar Sports Complex, Kharadi - Dhole Patil Road, Nagar, Wadgaon Sheri, Sangamwadi

2. Ca. Dropadabai Muralidhar Khedekar Hospital, Bopodi - Ghole Road, Shivaji Nagar, Kothrud, Bawadhan, Aundh, Baner

3. Dr. Dalvi Hospital, Shivajinagar - Ghole Road, Shivaji Nagar, Kothrud, Bawadhan, Aundh, Baner

4. N.I. C. M. R, Baner - Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kodhwa, Yeolawadi, Wanowrie, Ramtekadi