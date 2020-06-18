Are city, state turning a corner?

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day in the city, the number of people having recovered from coronavirus, outnumbered the total active cases. More than 50 per cent of the total 60,228 corona patients in Mumbai have recovered, specifically, 31,040 or 51.53 per cent. The recovery rate for the state also stands at 51 per cent. However, Covid fatality rates for both Mumbai and Maharashtra have increased to 5.25 and 4.8 per cent respectively, up from 3.7 and 3.8 per cent respectively, on Monday.

This rise is a consequence of the process of data reconciliation undertaken by the state government, causing the state death toll to jump from 4,128 on Monday to 5,537 on Tuesday, including 81 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Mumbai’s toll rose to 3,167 on Tuesday, from 2,250 on Monday, including 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. This revision of numbers means Maharashtra’s share in India’s mortality numbers too will rise significantly, from 40 to more than 50 per cent.

According to senior health officials, the doubling rate of cases too has increased to 27 days. “Aggressive testing, screening and timely isolation of Covid-positive patients has led to an increase in the recovery rate,” he said. The growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai slowed to 3 per cent during the June 8-14 period, down from 5 per cent during May 22-27.

In fact, the recovery rates for Mumbai and Maharashtra are among the highest in the world. In New York, the worst-affected city in the USA, it is 21.23 per cent while in New Jersey, it is 18.88. In contrast, Mumbai's recovery rate is 51.53 per cent, while Maharashtra has seen 51 per cent patients getting cured.

“The fatalities, some of them from as far back as March, were of people who had tested positive for the coronavirus but may have died due to other health complications like cardiac arrest or pneumonia and were not counted as Covid deaths,” said officials.