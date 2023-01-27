Antilia-businessman Mansukh Hiren’s murder case: After panel report, ex-cop Pradeep Sharma to be discharged from hospital

encounter cop Pradeep Sharma |

Mumbai: After the report by a committee formed by JJ Hospital’s dean to examine former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, an accused in the Antilia-businessman Mansukh Hiren’s murder case, a special court directed on Friday that he be discharged from Pune’s Sasoon Hospital. The order is a result of a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleging that Mr Sharma had been prolonging his stay at the hospital.

Last Thursday, the special court had directed the dean of the hospital to form a committee to examine Mr Sharma who had been admitted to the hospital for several months. He had initially been admitted with complaints of chest pain and blood pressure-related ailments.

For security reasons, Mr Sharma had been transferred from Taloja jail to Pune’s Yerawada jail. The agency had sought a comprehensive medical report to be filed by Yerwada jail authorities as reportedly the hospital had been recommending his discharge for many months.

The NIA’s prosecutor had told the court during a hearing on the plea that it wants to find out the truth and nature of his ailments through examination by doctors of the board.

Appearing for Mr Sharma, his advocates had argued that there are no provisions under the law to constitute a board and said the report of the dean could be called for and further decision taken.

Mr Sharma, who had taken an early retirement from police service, was arrested in July 2021. The NIA alleges he had hired henchmen for the murder of Mr Hiran for which he received a huge sum from the main accused Sachin Vaze and was actively involved in the conspiracy towards his murder.

