Antilia Bomb Scare-Hiran murder case: Dismissed PI who wanted to turn witness, withdraws plea

Dismissed police inspector Sunil Mane, accused in the Antilia bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran case has withdrawn his application made in February in which he had sought to be made a prosecution witness in the case.

Mane had then claimed in his earlier plea that he had realized his mistakes and cited his 26 years in police service and said he had been assessed as "outstanding", "very good" and had won numerous awards from the state as well as central governments.

Mane 'directly involved'

The National Investigation agency (NIA) - the prosecuting agency in the case, did not support Mane’s plea and told the court that he was "directly involved" in the commission of serious offences, while doing so.

The application was pending to be decided when Mane withdrew it. The former police inspector will also be representing himself in the case without a lawyer. On Tuesday, he attached his law degree and the court permitted him to represent himself.

Complaint against Sachin Vaze from Taloja jail

The special court on Tuesday also received a complaint from Taloja jail authority against the main accused and former assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

The complaint stated that on April 23, Vaze had complained of giddiness and vomiting and hence, was asked to get admitted at the jail’s hospital, but had flatly refused to do so. It said that on earlier occasions Vaze had complained of not getting proper treatment in jail and the jail authorities were bringing this incident to the court’s attention as there is possibility he may complain similarly in future.

The complaint letter sought that the court give Vaze an understanding on the matter. Vaze’s advocate, on his behalf, told the court that he was asked to be admitted without showing him medical records. He said Vaze also had concerns including hygiene as the jail hospital is overcrowded and he has undergone a Bypass surgery and needs to exercise caution.