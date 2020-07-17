Mumbai Rains: Another day of traffic snarls amid incessant rainfall

Incessant rainfall on Thursday caused traffic snarls along the Western Express Highway (WEH), resulting in slow vehicular movement. The heavy rainfall also caused waterlogging in at least 30 locations across the city, mainly at Hindmata Junction, Kings Circle and Sion, where traffic diversions had to be put in place to ensure smooth traffic movement. Andheri Subway was again shut for vehicular movement due to waterlogging.

Like Wednesday, the vehicular movement at Hindmata Slip road was closed and traffic was diverted to Hindmata bridge on Thursday as well. Similarly, the Andheri subwaytoo was shut and traffic diversions were put in place. The road leading to King Circle was also closed and traffic was diverted via Bhau Daji road towards Sion.

According to police, traffic was affected at several places including Hindmata Slip road, Mahalaxmi Temple junction, Worli naka, Churchgate junction, Alankar Junction, Dadar TT, Khetwadi, Bandstand, Bhendi Bazar, Bandra Railway Colony, SV Road near Andheri and Saidham Subway. The stretch between Saidham in Kandivali (E) and Kurar bridge in Malad (E) saw a congestion of over 12 minutes, causing huge traffic disruptions.

Mumbai Police and traffic police were manning the streets in a bid to ensure that no bottleneck traffic was caused due to the heavy showers. The irate motorists, however, took to microblogging website and complained of mismanagement, temporary solutions to the waterlogging problems, that eventually cause traffic snarls throughout the monsoon season.