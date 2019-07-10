Another bomb seized from arrested trio

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> Navi Mumbai Police found an incomplete bomb circuit in a flat rented out by three men, who had planted a similar explosive device outside a Kalamboli school in an extortion bid. Police said, the second bomb was in the making to perpetuate a similar extortion bid from another wealthy builder from a different area. The plan, however, was foiled after police arrested them based on the CCTV camera footage acquired from the spot. According to police sources, the arrested trio, identified as Manish Bhagat (45), Deepak Dandekar (55) and Sushil Sathe (35), had been plotting a plan to threaten and extort from a Kalamboli-based builder for more than three months. During this time, the trio built two explosive devices using ammonium nitrate powder and gelatin sticks, a technique which is used for blasting quarries, said police. After their arrest was made on Wednesday, they confessed of having hidden another explosive at a chawl in Newali. </p><p>Based on this information, police searched the room and found another explosive device. Two time bombs were made, in case the first one failed to explode, said police. "During the questioning, Dandekar confessed of having planned to use the second explosive to use it for threatening another builder after the first attempt failed. In the beginning, however, the second time bomb was being built as a back up, in case the first attempt failed. The incomplete bomb circuit was seized from the room at Newali chawl, along with other materials used to build it," said Tushar Doshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch).</p><p>Bhagat, Dandekar and Sathe had earlier planned of planting the bomb near a shop, but after realising that it could lead to severe serious injuries, they shifted the spot to a ground near Sudhagad High School. The decided spot was close to one of the builder's residence and if the blast would have been successful, they would have sent threat messages demanding Rs 2 crore from the builder but the blast failed as the security guard reportedly pulled some of the wires which disabled the primary charge, said police. </p><p>The trio was arrested on July 2 and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance (section 435), mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt (section 440), negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter (section 285), negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance (section 286) and relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>