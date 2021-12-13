Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze appear before Chandiwal Commission in extortion case - See Pics

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and suspened police officer Sachin Vaze have appeared before the Chandiwal Commission in connection with an alleged extortion case.

The Commission is probing allegations of corruption made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appears before Chandiwal Commission in Mumbai



The Commission is probing the allegations of corruption made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/rkrDy8iMV9 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze also appears before the Chandiwal Commission pic.twitter.com/xz0KqgjWtA — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the CBI on Saturday said it recorded statements of 7 Mumbai police personnel in Rs 100-crore extortion case.

These police personnel were deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh when he was the Home Minister of Maharashtra.

The case also involves former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:58 AM IST