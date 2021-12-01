e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 12:05 PM IST

Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze appear before Chandiwal Commission in extortion case

FPJ Web Desk
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh | PTI

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed police cop Sachin Waze appear before Chandiwal Commission in Mumbai.

The Commission was appointed by the govt to probe former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 12:05 PM IST
