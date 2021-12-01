Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze appear before Chandiwal Commission in extortion case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed police cop Sachin Waze appear before Chandiwal Commission in Mumbai.
The Commission was appointed by the govt to probe former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.
