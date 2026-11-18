A spate of violent incidents have taken place on Mumbai suburban trains in the past few months. |

All too often in the recent past, Mumbai’s suburban trains – often described as the city’s lifeline – have turned into veritable tinderboxes, where the smallest spark of an argument can escalate into life-threatening confrontations for passengers.

The latest such incident took place on November 15 on board a Virar–Churchgate fast local. A 53-year-old commuter was injured in the chest when a knife thrown during a fight between two men missed its intended target and hit him instead. The man who allegedly hurled the knife has been arrested.

Other Recent Incidents

Barely 11 days earlier, a 20-year-old woman suffered severe injuries as she was pushed off a local train at Naigaon railway station after resisting molestation by a co-passenger. Her left arm had to be amputated below the elbow.

On June 23, a 22-year-old man named Mayank Lohar was stabbed to death on a Nalasopara-bound local train from Andheri. An argument about keeping the compartment door open during heavy rains had allegedly led to the attack.

‘Angst-Driven Society’

Such crimes exemplify how rapidly – and how seriously – confrontations between strangers travelling in suburban trains can escalate in Mumbai. Psychiatrist Harish Shetty, speaking to the Free Press Journal, attributed such incidents to “primitive emotions” taking over when people are forced to travel in overcrowded public transport.

“We are increasingly turning into an angst-driven society, in which anger spreads quickly through the minds of people and becomes uncontrollable,” Shetty said. “This is similar to how a virus spreads through the body of a person, harming their physical health.”

The psychiatrist further remarked: “When passengers are huddled together like animals, the mind-body orchestra of people goes for a toss and rage takes over.”

Pointing to the state of public transport in Mumbai, Shetty said: “Mumbai has been let down by its politicians, irrespective of which party has been in power.”

Accountability needed, says activist

Commenting on the underlying causes of violence in local trains, rail safety activist Samir Zaveri said that there is a need for more accountability from the railways when it comes to passenger safety. He also noted that the crimes highlighted in the past few months constitute only a fraction of the actual incidents, and that several instances of clashes on trains go unreported.

“In July, the then education minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) resigned from his post after about 20 suicides were reported in the aftermath of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test row,” Zaveri noted. “But in Mumbai, over 500 people die every year from falling off local trains, and no one seems to be answerable.”

The activist, who lost both his legs in a train accident in 1989, maintained that overcrowding is at the heart of much of the conflict that takes place on local trains. “In packed trains, even a small push can immediately trigger an argument, which can quickly escalate into violence,” he noted. “People are already stressed because of difficult living conditions and price rise. This makes them more prone to outbursts.”

In June, Zaveri had written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding urgent reforms – foremost among them, the introduction of 18- coach local trains. He had cited the Railway Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO)’s technical approval for 18-coach EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) trains way back in 2008-09.

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