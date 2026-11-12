Mumbai Local Train Horror: Woman Loses Left Arm, Receives 16 Stitches After She Objects To Molestation, Gets Pushed Off Coach

A suburban train in Mumbai. | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman from Naigaon reportedly lost her left arm and got 16 stitches on her head after she was allegedly molested and pushed off a suburban train at Naigaon railway station earlier this month.

The Bhayandar Railway Police have arrested a 53-year-old man named Jitendra Hirmukhe and filed a case against him for attempted murder, The Times of India reported.

The incident

The incident occurred on the evening of November 4, when the woman was travelling from Borivali to Virar on a local train. As the train was crowded, she accidentally boarded the coach reserved for persons with disabilities.

Hirmukhe, who was said to have been travelling in the same coach, allegedly began molesting the woman. An argument then broke out when she objected to his actions and confronted him. The altercation continues even as the train arrived at the Naigaon railway station, where Hirmukhe allegedly pushed the woman off the train.

Just as the woman was trying to climb back on to the platform, the train began to move, and her arm was caught under the wheels.

The woman’s left arm had to be amputated below the elbow, as it had been severely injured.

‘Entire life ruined’, says woman



“I want justice. My entire life has been ruined,” the woman was quoted as saying by NDTV. “I was the one who took care of everything – my entire household, everything. I cannot do anything with just one arm. I have 16 stitches on my head. I want justice. Please pray for my recovery. And he must be punished.”

The accused man had allegedly fled from the spot, and had covered his face with a handkerchief to avoid detection. However, the railway police identified and arrested him based on closed-circuit television camera footage.