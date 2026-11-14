NCW Seeks 7-Day Report From Maharashtra Police In Naigaon Train Assault Case

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The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged molestation of a 20-year-old woman who was pushed off a local train at Naigaon railway station on November 4 after reportedly resisting harassment by a co-passenger. The woman suffered severe injuries after falling onto the tracks, resulting in the amputation of her left arm below the elbow.

NCW Writes To Maharashtra DGP, Seeks Fair Probe

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date, seeking a fair and time-bound investigation into the incident.

The Commission has also sought details of the legal action taken against the arrested accused and directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage and other crucial evidence.

Commission Seeks Medical Support And Compensation

In addition, the NCW has called for comprehensive medical treatment, psychological support, long-term rehabilitation and appropriate compensation for the survivor. It has also urged a review of security arrangements on local trains and at railway stations to strengthen the safety of women commuters.

The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Maharashtra Police within seven days, emphasising that women's safety in public transport must remain a priority and accountability must be ensured.

Accused Arrested After CCTV Examination

A 20-year-old woman lost her left arm below the elbow after a man allegedly molested and pushed her off a Mumbai local train at Naigaon on November 4.

Initially treated as an accident, the case became an assault investigation following her statement. Railway police examined CCTV footage and arrested the 53-year-old accused on November 9.

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