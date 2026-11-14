Naigaon Train Molestation Case: NCW Seeks 7-Day Action Taken Report; Demands Rehabilitation And Compensation For Survivor

NCW seeks accountability, rehabilitation and stronger railway security following the alleged molestation and assault of a woman commuter at Naigaon | X

Mumbai, November 13, 2026: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged molestation of a 20-year-old woman who was pushed off a local train at Naigaon railway station on November 4 after reportedly resisting harassment by a co-passenger. The woman suffered severe injuries after falling onto the tracks, resulting in the amputation of her left arm below the elbow.

NCW Seeks Time-Bound Investigation

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date, seeking a fair and time-bound investigation into the incident.

The Commission has also sought details of the legal action taken against the 53-year-old accused, arrested on November 9, and directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage and other crucial evidence.

The NCW has called for comprehensive medical treatment, psychological support, long-term rehabilitation and appropriate compensation for the survivor. It has also urged a review of security arrangements on local trains and at railway stations to strengthen the safety of women commuters.

Action Taken Report Sought Within Seven Days

The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Maharashtra Police within seven days, emphasising that women’s safety in public transport must remain a priority and accountability must be ensured.

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The incident was initially treated as an accident but became an assault investigation following the woman’s statement. Railway police subsequently examined CCTV footage and arrested the accused.

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