Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | IANS

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced that he has resigned from the Union Cabinet, submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the fallout from the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

The development comes just ahead of the third round of talks between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been spearheading nationwide protests and had repeatedly described Pradhan's resignation as its "non-negotiable" demand.

Open Letter Cites NEET Controversy

In a detailed open letter, Pradhan said he had decided to step down in the wake of the distress caused by the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

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Reflecting on the events following the reported anomalies on May 3, he outlined the Centre's response, including a CBI investigation, cancellation of the examination, its rescheduling to June 21, and the transition to a computer-based format. He also highlighted the declaration of results on July 16, saying the revised examination process had enabled students from disadvantaged backgrounds to perform well.

'India's Youth Are Our Greatest Strength'

Pradhan said education had remained at the heart of his public life and reiterated his belief that India's young people are the country's greatest strength.

While stepping down as Education Minister, he said he would continue to serve the nation and remain committed to educational reforms and public service.

His resignation marks a significant political development amid one of the biggest youth-led protest movements in recent years, with all eyes now on the outcome of the Centre's talks with the CJP later in the day.