Angels of Mumbai: That’s pawsome! Man provides shelter to dogs whose owners are battling with COVID-19

The 38-year-old has two daughters, one five and the other six-years-old, both animal lovers like him. His mother, a senior citizen, also lives with him. Asked if he fears the animals could bring the infection to his family, he says, “We think animals only bring love with them, they don’t bring infection.”

While there are other boarding centres in the city that accept pets of COVID-infected families, he keeps the animals in a homely environment that pets are familiar with.

Gomes uses a part of the money he charges for his boarding services towards fostering motherless puppies and tries to find them homes once they are fit for adoption. He is currently fostering three 20-day-old puppies, whose mother died at childbirth. In the last year, he has managed to find homes for 20 puppies whom he gave a chance at life.