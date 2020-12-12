Angels of Mumbai: How two teachers in Andheri are packing a punch against plastic pollution

The two women, however, took it upon themselves to look deeper into the problem, research and eradicate the very root cause of plastic menace in the city. The first thing they did was to start the initiative from their own households.

Farida and Arwa studied the process of plastic segregation and recycling and tied up with Bisleri — Bottles for Change initiative for recycling the plastic collected by them. “We gathered in our masjid complex in Marol and reached out to other community members in the area and urged them to segregate plastic waste regularly. We installed bins in our society, where people drop plastic waste, which is collected by Bisleri every week for recycling. We are all responsible for plastic pollution, but by working together, we can turn the tide against plastic pollution,” Farida said.

“It is very human to choose the easiest option available, throwing plastic in the dustbin along with other waste is our easiest option. The difficult one is to segregate plastic, clean it and dispose it off in a separate bin to be sent for recycling. Difficult, but beneficial for our future is what we thought. Plastic pollution is choking our marine ecosystem, wildlife and human health and is also directly making an impact on our lives. It’s time we choose the difficult option and make it our habit,” said Arwa.

After counselling the slum dwellers in Bhandarwada, the duo and their volunteers managed to collect 300 kg of plastic waste during five to six months before lockdown. They plan to extend it further and are working to cover entire Bhandarwada slum which roughly has 2500 households.