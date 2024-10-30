Angels Of Mumbai: A Diwali Invitation To Support The Journey Of Our Angels

Send your gifts out in potli bags made by Project Amhi

Each potli bag diverts textile waste from landfills, preventing harmful environmental impact. So far, 2,463 potli bags have been created, saving 430 kilograms of new fabric and reducing carbon emissions by 345 metric tons.

Your purchase of these bags will be your support for rural women. Your purchase helps Project Amhi provide employment to six safai-sathis and offers opportunities for more women to join the workforce.

Through their efforts, Project Amhi has removed 22,579 kgs of waste, including microplastics, from the Maharashtra coastline, helping to restore balance to marine life.

These durable, multi-layered bags are perfect for Diwali hampers, priced at just Rs. 100/- each (minimum 24 pieces). By choosing these bags, you support sustainable fashion and reduce single-use waste.

This Diwali, let your gift do good. For orders, contact Rosalind Pereira at 9820181620. Visit them on Instagram @projectaamhi or learn more at www.projectaamhi.com



Opt for diyas made by women artisans

Gully Classes Foundation has been running the Diwali A Hope project for two years, empowering women from underprivileged communities by equipping them with skills and platforms to sell handmade products. The centerpiece of this initiative is the creation of hand-painted, wax-filled diyas. These diyas are crafted by women artisans, helping them gain financial independence.

Gully Classes Foundation is expanding its efforts by introducing new diya designs and setting up pop-up stalls in Mumbai to connect directly with more people. Through these stalls, they aim not only to sell merchandise but also to raise awareness about women empowerment and sustainable gifting.

Contact Gully Classes Foundation at 9323263322

Support Patients Of Chronic Kidney Disease

The Rangoonwala Foundation (India) Trust is requesting that you turn your Diwali charity towards the treatment costs of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients belonging to underprivileged socio-economic backgrounds.

Those undergoing dialysis or having received kidney transplants have life-long treatment costs. The Rangoonwala Foundation (India) Trust supports such CKD patients in the Mumbai Metropolitian Region. Patients are supported after detailed due deligence, so you are assured that your support will go to those genuinely in need.

Any amount in multiples of Rs.1000 would help patients with

• Dialysis costs

• Dialyser & Tubing for Dialysis

• Fistuala Implants

• Blood and / or iron injections

• Immunosuppressants for kidney transplant patients

• Supplementary medication for other ailments like hypertension, diabetes etc.

Donations to RFIT are eligible for 50 % exemption under section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Send your support to the following bank account:

A/c Name: Rangoonwala Foundation (India) Trust

A/c No. 000401116967

IFSC code: ICIC0000004

Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd

Branch: Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai – 400021

Donors are requested to share their Name, Address, PAN, contact number

on info@rangoonwala.org to enable them to send you 80G receipts

Rangoonwala Foundation (India) Trust

www.rangoonwala.org

022-66612553 /63