Angadia extortion case: Lookout notice against suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi

The Mumbai police have issued a lookout notice against Saurabh Tripathi, the suspended IPS officer, accused of extorting money from the city angadia association.

The Mumbai police has been searching for Tripathi since the case was registered against him. He had applied for bail in the sessions court to avoid arrest, which was rejected. The angadia association in December last year had lodged a complaint with then Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale, alleging that Tripathi had threatened some operators and their employees with an IncomeTax raid and extorted Rs 15-18 lakh from them.

Following the complaint, Nagrale had ordered an inquiry into the matter. Tripathi allegedly sent the extorted amount to Uttar Pradesh through a hawala channel. A total of five teams have been constituted for the investigation.

The police are now trying to find out Tripathi. The police had earlier suspended three police officers for allegedly extorting money from an angadia operator. Later, the officers, including assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam, police sub-inspector Samadaan Jamdade and Om Vangate were arrested

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:47 AM IST