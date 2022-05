With summer peaking in Maharashtra, water reservoirs in the state have 41 per cent stock left in them, a statement said. The storage is better compared with the corresponding period last year.

Currently, 281 villages and 738 hamlets are supplied water through 270 tankers. Storage in reservoirs of small, medium and large irrigation projects is 41.19 per cent compared to 39.92 per cent last year.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:25 AM IST